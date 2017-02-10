Spotlight on Women in Law Enforcement

It’s a career field that not many young women think about when they’re looking ahead to life after school. There’s an event taking place at Texas A&M in San Antonio tomorrow with a goal to change that.

It’s called “Women in Law Enforcement” and Michelle Lee with the FBI tells us the seminar’s goal is to educate women about rewarding careers in local, state and federal law enforcement.

Lee says most young girls look to careers geared mostly to them but she’s hoping the seminar will get them thinking about something new and different.

Three women representing local, federal and state law enforcement will be on hand to talk about the challenges and rewards they experience in their line of work.

The seminar is from 10 until 12 Noon at Texas A&M in San Antonio.

