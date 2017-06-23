Spurs Choose Two in NBA Draft

By Bill O’Neil

Two picks for the San Antonio Spurs in Thursday Night’s NBA Draft.

With the 29th pick of the First Round, the Silver and Black selected Colorado University’s Derrick White.

The 6-5 White recently finished his senior season at Colorado, where he averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

In his lone season at the school, White was named to the All-Conference First Team in the Pac-12, as well as the All-Defensive and All-Tournament Teams. Prior to moving to the Buffalos, White spent three seasons at the Division II University of Colorado, where he is that schools all-time leader in points and assists.

In the Second Round, the Spurs chose Jaron Blossomgame with the 59th overall pick.

The 6-7 Blossomgame splayed four season at Clemson University, averaging 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He led the Tigers in scoring each of the last three seasons, and was named to the All-ACC Team as a junior.