Spurs Coach Weighs in on Race Relations, Anthem Protests

By Don Morgan

White people need to be uncomfortable. The words of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich when asked about the topic of racism.

The Coach says a conversation that needs to be taking place all the time but people tend to stay away from it because it makes them uncomfortable.

“And especially white people because we’re comfortable. We still have no clue of what being born white means.”

Popovich says unless it is talked about constantly it’s not going to get better because people get bored.

Meanwhile, the Spurs open up training camp Tuesday as they prepare for they first preseason game of the year against Sacramento on Monday.