LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 31 points to lead the Spurs to a 117-100 victory over the Heat in Miami.

Rudy Gay came off the bench to score 22 points on eight shots. Kyle Anderson had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spurs are now 4 and 0 in the young NBA season. Up next, the Magic in Orlando for a game tomorrow night.