Spurs Fans Not Feeling Jerseys

Instead of Go Spurs Go a lot of Spurs fans are saying No Spurs No. There’s a lot of disappointment with Nike’s new City Edition jerseys.

The highly anticipated design was released Wednesday, and pays tribute to San Antonio as “Military City, USA.”

Fans took to social media to gripe because, that’s what social media is for. Some are upset the company hadn’t revived the Fiesta colors theme that reflects the city’s Hispanic heritage.

Others complained that the camo design looks too much like the Adidas jerseys the Spurs wear on Military Appreciation Nights.