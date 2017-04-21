Spurs and Grizzlies Will Go At Least Five

No Fiesta for the San Antonio Spurs in Memphis Thursday Night–where the Grizzlies took a 105-94 win in Game Three of the opening round NBA Playoff matchup.

“(The Grizzlies) were very focused… aggressive… executed on both ends of the court” Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich said, frustrated at his team’s play.

“We turned it over twice… like we were out on a picnic someplace… I don’t know” Popovich said.

Spurs big man Paul Gasol said the Grizzlies grabbed the momentum–and never really looked back.

“They got going, the capitalized on our turnovers, they were more aggressive” Gasol said, adding “They (the Grizzlies) played this game like they should have.”

Tickets for Tuesday Night’s Game Five at the AT&T Center are now on sale. Game Four is set for Saturday Night in Memphis.