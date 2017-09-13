Spurs Introduce Rudy Gay

By Don Morgan

The newest member of the San Antonio Spurs met with the media Wednesday.

Rudy Gay, who was brought over from Sacramento says he played a lot of games against the Spurs and never imagined he’d be playing FOR San Antonio.

Gay talked about his move here, saying it comes at a pivotal time in his career. He wanted to play for a team that has a record of success and will force him to step up his game.

When asked about playing for Greg Popovich, Gay talked about how many people in the league he knew had gotten the chance to work with Pop.

The conversation turned to his season ending injury back in January. In a game against Indianapolis, Gay suffered a torn Achilles tendon. After having surgery and some painful rehabilitation, Gay says he’s cleared to play.

The Baltimore native was drafted by Houston in 2006. He played his college ball at UConn.