Spurs Kick Off New Season Wednesday

By Don Morgan

The Race for Seis gets underway tonight as the San Antonio Spurs start the NBA season at home against Minnesota.

While the silver and black are perennial favorites to get deep into the playoffs, getting that 6th championship is going to be a huge challenge this year.

Rob Thompson at ESPN San Antonio says the competition in the Western Conference only got better as Houston and Oklahoma City made some key additions in the off season.

“And then you have Golden State. They’re as good if not better than they were last year.”

Thompson expects the Spurs will get to the Conference Championship this season but getting past Golden State isn’t going to be easy.

He also mentioned that should the Spurs get to the NBA Finals, Cleveland will be there waiting for them. He says the Cavs made some great additions in the off season which will means a likely return to the finals for another year.

The Spurs season starts Wednesday night at 8:30 at the AT&T Center.