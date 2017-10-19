Spurs Lock Arms for Season Opening Anthem

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Spurs fans cheered as players locked arms while a message on the pursuit of equality played on the jumbotron at the AT&T Center Wednesday night.

“I want to congratulate our fans on the way they reacted at the beginning of the game after the national anthem was played,” said coach Gregg Popovich.

The video message stated, “There are things happening in our communities that need our attention. We understand your desire to attend our games as an escape and chosen form of entertainment.”

“In that, we feel there is a significant commonality in all of us that allows our community to be so special. That commonality should include aspirations for social justice, freedom of speech in its many forms, and equal opportunity for education, and economic advancement regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or religion.”

Former Spurs stars David Robinson and Tim Duncan locked arms with the players during the video, which went on to say,”It is our hope that we can, as a community, inspire and evoke real change. “We ask that you join with us in your daily lives in the pursuit of equality. And in that, we honor our country by exercising demands for what this great nation has promised and what our military continues to fight for.”

During a post-game news conference, coach Popovich said he was pleased with the positive reaction from fans.

“They obviously also buy into the messages that we sent up on the jumbotron. I’m so proud to be in a city when you have fans that understand that it’s important for everybody, so kudos to our fans,” he said.