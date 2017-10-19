The Spurs locked arms in unity, as if the anthem didn’t do that already

Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs players link arms after the national anthem before an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 107-99. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

After the singing of the national anthem, the Spurs locked arms in unity to ask viewers to stand up against division. KTSA radio host Sean Rima asks, wasn’t standing for the national anthem enough to call for unity among fans?

