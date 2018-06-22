Spurs’ NBA Draft Picks

Miami's Lonnie Walker IV, right, shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was picked 18th overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS)- The San Antonio Spurs’ 18th overall selection in the NBA Draft is Lonnie Walker IV from the University of Miami.

Walker, who’s 6-foot-4, averaged 11.5 points in his lone season with the Hurricanes.

“I feel it’s just God’s message to put me in the right place with the right team,” said Walker.

He said he wants to work hard, do what coach Gregg Popovich asks of him and win.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes for us to get that win sooner rather than later, hopefully receive that championship,” he told the Associated Press.

The Spurs also had the 49th selection in the second round Thursday night. They picked Chimezie Metu, a 6-11 standout at Southern California.