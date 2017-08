By Bill O’Neil

A familiar face will return to the San Antonio Spurs.

Guard Patty Mills has re-signed with the Silver and Black.

An eight-year veteran, Mills appeared in 80 games last season, averaging 9.5 points per game, with a career high 3.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Among Spurs all-time leaders, Mills ranks fourth in three-point field goal percentage and sixth in three-pointers made.