Spurs Set to Kick Off Playoff Run

Lights, camera, action.

The San Antonio Spurs are set to kick off their drive for a 6th NBA Championship–and Pau Gasol is looking forward to cranking things back up.

“Hopefully, we’ll be ready to go tomorrow (Saturday), being fresh, and being ready to compete… understanding that now it’s go time… and every game is extremely important” Gasol told reporters Friday.

The big man admitted it will be interesting to see the Spurs get going in full force again after the team locked in the Number Two Seed in the Western Conference and downshifted a bit for the final few regular season games.

“I think this is the moment that defines you in the season, regardless of what you’ve done” Gasol said.

Meanwhile, Pau also drew some comparisons between current teammate Kawhi Leonard and future Hall of Fame former teammate Kobe Bryant.

“Kobe has been a dominant player for so long, and Kawhi is just becoming a dominant player on both ends of the floor” Gasol said, adding “He (Leonard) has been a dominant player on the defensive end for a few years now.”

What do Leonard and Bryant have in common?

“Tremendous hunger to compete… he’s (Leonard) a guy who competes on both ends (much like Bryant)” Gasol said.

The Spurs will begin Round One at home Saturday Night, hosting Pau’s brother Marc and the Memphis Grizzlies.