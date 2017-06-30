St. Stephen’s Church Set to Close

By Pilar Arias

Saint Stephen’s Catholic Church on the city’s west side will be closing in August.

The decision was made following three and a half years of discussion with the priest of the Western Urban Deanery and the approval of the archdiocesan Presbyteral Council.

Archdiocese of San Antonio communications director Jordan McMorrough said parishioners were sad when they first heard the news Wednesday night, but then felt optimistic.

“At the end of the meeting there was really a spirit of willingness to move on, to join the other communities,” McMorrough said.

Five nearby parishes will take on the families affected by the church closure, which is about 40. Structural and maintenance concerns for the property also contributed to the decision.

In the 1960s the church at 2127 South Zarzamora Street served about 1,000 families. Archbishop Gustaco Garcia-Siller will preside the closing liturgy at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

In the next coming months the Archdiocese will decide what happens to the sacred items in the church. There are no plans for the parish property at this time.