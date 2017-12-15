Staff catch woman cutting heroin in hospital room

Hospital staff noticed a San Antonio woman allegedly cutting heroin in her boyfriend’s hospital room Thursday.

The woman’s boyfriend went to the hospital to treat an infection on his leg. He had just been released from jail for a drug crime.

While spending time with him, the staff at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital noticed 27-year-old Elizabeth Borrego cutting heroin in front of her 8-year-old child, The Express-News reports.

Borrego had no shame, according to report. She proudly stated she sold enough drugs to cover rent.

The hospital staff also found some drug paraphernalia in the room.

Borrego is facing a drug distribution charge. The boyfriend will also face charges when he’s medically cleared and released from the hospital.