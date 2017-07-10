Stage 1 Watering Restrictions Return to New Braunfels

By Don Morgan

Back to stage 1 water restrictions in New Braunfels.

NBU is reporting a drop in the Edwards Aquifer to the point where water restrictions are necessary.

So what does it mean for NBU customers? During stage 1 restrictions, you can still use your lawn sprinkler or irrigation system but only one day a week, between 8pm and 10 am and that’s based on the last digit of your street address.

Stage 1 also means outdoor fountains and waterfalls are prohibited and there are restrictions for watering new landscaping and washing your vehicle at home. you can find all of the restrictions here.

 

Related Content

NBU: Accident Free for One Year
NBU Needs Help with “Headwaters of the Comal...
Watering Restrictions Expected to Return to New Br...
Council Approves 281 Corridor Annexation
New Braunfels on the Brink of Stage One