Stage 1 Watering Restrictions Return to New Braunfels

By Don Morgan

Back to stage 1 water restrictions in New Braunfels.

NBU is reporting a drop in the Edwards Aquifer to the point where water restrictions are necessary.

So what does it mean for NBU customers? During stage 1 restrictions, you can still use your lawn sprinkler or irrigation system but only one day a week, between 8pm and 10 am and that’s based on the last digit of your street address.

Stage 1 also means outdoor fountains and waterfalls are prohibited and there are restrictions for watering new landscaping and washing your vehicle at home. you can find all of the restrictions here.