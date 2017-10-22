Standoff Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting in Terrell Hills

By Pilar Arias

One man is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Terrell Hills Saturday night.

A standoff caused heavy police presence by multiple agencies in the area near Elizabeth Road and Cross Lane.

Terrell Hills police say they received a suspicious person call around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived they encountered a man sitting on a curb who became agitated and walked away.

The man then entered a home and a gunshot was heard from inside.

Additional shots were fired inside the home while officers attempted to make contact with the man for several hours.

Around 11 p.m. the man went to the backyard of the home where police say he approached officers, refused to comply with commands and was struck once by a bullet fired by an officer.

The unidentified man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he was last reported in serious but stable condition.