Stanford Band Slams Texas at Alamo Bowl

by Elizabeth Ruiz

The Leland Stanford Jr. University Band got booed for slamming Texas and Whataburger Thursday night during the halftime show at the Alamo Bowl.

As the band formed the letters T-E-X for the “True Facts About Texas” show, the announcers started rolling out one line after another dissing the Lone Star State.

One of them said, “We all know and love Whataburger, a fast food chain that apparently only serves water.”

They also slammed ten-gallon hats and said, “Queso is the popular sports drink that Texans use as a refreshing alternative to Gatorade and “Texans are so humble that they only made their capitol building a tiny bit bigger than the nation’s capitol.”

Perhaps that helped fire up TCU. The Horned Frogs came back from a 21-3 deficit to beat Stanford 39-37.

The band’s Facebook page has the complete script.