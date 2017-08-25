Starbucks Teams Up With S.A. Food Bank to Fight Hunger

By Pilar Arias

Starbucks FoodShare, Feeding America and the San Antonio Food Bank strengthened a partnership to fight hunger in the Alamo City on Thursday.

“We’re unveiling the two new trucks that is helping us to pick up nightly from every Starbucks in our community donating their food, and we’re getting those food items to those in need,” San Antonio Food Bank President Eric Cooper said.

The program kicked off in January. So far this year, Starbucks has invested $250,000 and donated 100,000 pounds of food. The food is served to residents of Haven for Hope.

“It allows us to rescue our food that normally would get thrown away,” Starbucks Regional Director of Operations Bertha Gonzaba said.

Fifty four local Starbucks locations participate in the program.