Stars Raise Cash for Hurricane Victims

By Don Morgan

They came form all over the state of Texas and shared their talents to help people impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

A lineup of Country Music heavyweights took the stage at The Majestic Theater Tuesday Night for a concert that was broadcast nationwide.

Headliner George Strait says when he saw the devastation on TV, he knew he had to do something. He says thousands of people rely on the gulf coasts tourism industry to earn their livings.

Miranda Lambert went to the impacted areas right away and helped rescue countless numbers of pets that were separated from their families.

Chris Stapleton, who lives in Nashville says he took part in the show because he knew what Harvey victims were going through. His home was damaged by flooding in 2010. He says the money raised last night will help now and for years to come.

Lyle Lovett’s life was impacted by Harvey. He lives in the Houston area and while his home wasn’t damaged by the storm, people as close as a few miles from him lost everything.

Robert Earl Keene was also part of last nights concert that raised millions for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.