State Asks for Pause in Voter ID Law Case

By Bill O'Neil
|
Feb 22, 2:13 PM

The State of Texas wants a “time out” on the long-running voter ID dispute–with Republicans in the Legislature proposing a plan aimed at complying with a federal court ruling that struck down the existing law as discriminatory.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked a federal judge to delay an upcoming court hearing until the summer.

A revised bill introduced this week by Texas Senate Republicans would address problems the courts have found with the law. Specifically, the measure would permanently allow people without an accepted ID to sign an affidavit declaring they have a reasonable impediment.

The U.S. Justice Department–which sued Texas over the law during the Obama Administration–joined the State in asking for the delay.

Related Content

Feds File Lawsuit Against Paxton
Brief Filed in Immigration Case
Wide Ranging Poll Finds Strong Divides in Texas
Internet Control at Center of New Texas Lawsuit Ag...
Texas Sues Obama–Again
Paxton Speaks