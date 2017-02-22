State Asks for Pause in Voter ID Law Case

The State of Texas wants a “time out” on the long-running voter ID dispute–with Republicans in the Legislature proposing a plan aimed at complying with a federal court ruling that struck down the existing law as discriminatory.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked a federal judge to delay an upcoming court hearing until the summer.

A revised bill introduced this week by Texas Senate Republicans would address problems the courts have found with the law. Specifically, the measure would permanently allow people without an accepted ID to sign an affidavit declaring they have a reasonable impediment.

The U.S. Justice Department–which sued Texas over the law during the Obama Administration–joined the State in asking for the delay.