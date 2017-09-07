State to Begin Mosquito Spraying in Harvey’s Aftermath

By Pilar Arias

Rain left behind by Hurricane Harvey created large breeding areas for mosquitoes.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has activated its contract for aerial mosquito control and requested additional assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Aerial spraying targeting mosquitoes will begin at dusk Thursday over Refugio and Bee counties.

Flights will be conducted by Clarke, Texas’ environmental services contractor using three twin-engine Beechcraft King Air planes.

Areas of standing water can increase the number of mosquitoes capable of spreading diseases like West Nile Virus and Zika.

