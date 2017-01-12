State Judge Sets Paxton Trial Date

A trial date has finally been set for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

State District Judge George Gallagher has set May 1st as the start of trial on criminal securities fraud charges. That comes 18-months after Paxton was indicted on the felony charges.

Federal securities regulators have brought similar accusations against the State’s top prosecutor.

A nearly identical civil case brought against Paxton by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission was thrown out by a federal judge–though regulators are said to be again trying to bring that case.

Paxton has entered a not guilty plea. He could face between five and ninety-nine years in jail if convicted of the State charges.