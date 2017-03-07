State Rep Wants to Close “Guns in Mental Hospitals” Loophole

One state lawmaker is calling it an “oversight” and you may be wondering why it was not thought of in the first place.

A bill that was passed 2 years ago made it easier for Texans to bring handguns onto state property….including mental hospitals.

Those facilities have prohibited guns but in the 2015 legislation, they weren’t included in the list of state properties exempted in the law.

Junction Representative Andrew Murr submitted the bill that would once again allow psychiatric hospitals to ban handguns. The House Public Health Committee heard the proposal Tuesday.