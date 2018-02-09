State report faults agency’s oversight, management of Alamo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A preliminary audit report that reviewed state oversight of operations at the Alamo found that the unusual use of a nonprofit to manage the site is overly complicated and sometimes violates state requirements.

A copy of the draft report, dated Sept. 8, was obtained by the Austin American-Statesman and recommends the General Land Office “reconsider the structure and funding model for Alamo operations.”

State senators complained to Land Commissioner George P. Bush during a December hearing that Alamo Complex Management was funded entirely by public money but didn’t provide the transparency to track the use of that money. The nonprofit, since renamed Alamo Trust, is responsible for day-to-day operations of the landmark.

GLO spokeswoman Brittany Eck says the audit is not complete because agency officials have not yet responded to its claims.