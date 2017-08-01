State Reps Take “David’s Law” Pledge

By Bill O’Neil

A pledge against cyber bullying for all the world to see.

“We are here today to take a pledge that will help reduce suicides as a result of cyber bullying” State Representative Ina Minjarez said at the State Capitol in Austin Tuesday Morning.

Minjarez led the fight to pass “David’s Law in the Texas House. The measure, named in honor of Alamo Heights High School student David Molak–who committed suicide after being relentlessly cyber bullied–gives schools and parents more tools in the effort to crack down against online bullying.

Those taking the pledge recited the words “I pledge to never use my device as a weapon” then placed stickers on their cell phones.

“Texas is on the forefront of combating the cyber bullying problem impacting young students. David’s Law is a great first step to target and combat a very serious problem” Minjarez said, adding “Texas is an example to the country in how to combat the cyber bullying our young students face each and every day.”