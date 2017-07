By Bill O’Neil

The most populous county in Texas won’t join a lawsuit trying to halt the State’s so-called “Sanctuary Cities” law.

Harris County Commissioners rejected a motion Tuesday asking them to join the suit that has been filed in federal court in San Antonio.

Judge Ed Emmett said people should not interpret the county not joining the suit as an endorsement of the law.

Harris County is the home to Houston–which did join the lawsuit last month.