Statewide Average Gas Prices Down A Nickel

Costing a little less to fill up your gas tank.

Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country continue to drop.

AAA Texas reporting the average price at the pump in the state was down to $2.39 a gallon from $2.44 last week. Nationwide gasoline prices fell to $2.52.

Drivers in Amarillo, compared to other metro regions in the state, are paying the least at $2.27. Motorists in El Paso are paying the most, with the average price at $2.47.

The market remains volatile in the wake of hurricanes that have damaged refineries and caused other problems. Analysts say that volatility likely won’t be enough to prevent gas prices from steadily dropping over the next month.