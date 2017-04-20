STD Rate Rising in Bexar County

Much like the rest of the country, the spread of sexually transmitted diseases is on the rise in Bexar County.

Metro Health reported an 8% increase in in the San Antonio area’s HIV rate from 2014 to 2015, while Chlamydia increased by 15% and Gonorrhea jumped by 22% over the same time period.

Overall, the STD rate for San Antonio is higher than the average for the State of Texas.

What experts can’t say is if the rate increases are the result of a rise in the number of cases or an increase in people getting tested.

“Metro Health has created a robust response to STDs throughout the past few years, but these increases show our work is needed more than ever” said Metro Health’s Director Dr. Colleen Bridger.

One exception to the trend can be found in the syphilis rate, which declined by 3% between 2104 and 2015.