Steady October for SA Housing Market

By Bill O’Neil

A steady October is in the books when it comes to the housing market in the Alamo City.

“Our average price stayed the same–so, there was no change from 2016” San Antonio Board of Realtors Chair Yvette Allen told KTSA News.

The average price of a home came in at about $241-thousand, while the median price stood at about $207-thousand–a modest increase over October of last year. Total sales climbed a healthy 5% over the same time frame.

“Right now in San Antonio and the surrounding areas, about 95% of our homes that are being sold are under $499-thousand” Allen said.

On the heels of what was a slower than recently expected September, are we beginning to see what might be a slow down in the San Antonio housing market?

“I wouldn’t say that” Allen said, adding “We’re still seeing activity, we’re still seeing homes on the market. Right now, we have 3.6 months of inventory.

However, the weeks ahead may be a bit slower–given what the calendar says today.

“We’re also getting in to the holiday season, so sometimes we see it slow down just a little bit–but quite frankly people are still moving in to this great city and we’re still seeing activity” Allen said.