Sticking With Those Resolutions?

We’re 5 days into the New Year, have you given up on any of our resolutions yet?

There’s a new study from Wallethub that shows San Antonio actually does a pretty good job at folowing through with them.

Jill Gonzalez says the Alamo City comes in at number 44 out of the 150 cities they surveyed.

She noted that cities with stronger economies do better at helping residents keep resolutions.

In case you were wondering, Salt Lake City ranked number 1 while Detroit came in at the very bottom of the list.

You can see the entire survey at https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-new-years-resolutions/28749/