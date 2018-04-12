Stolen missing dog returned to San Antonio woman

R-Mani is back home with her owner.

The 7-year-old dog went missing last week when she sneaked out of her home near Lee High School.

The dog’s owner, Mercedes Colunga, told KTSA a woman had found her boxer and took it to a veterinarian to check for a microchip.

The veterinarian called Colunga to let her know the dog was found, but the woman had said she would deliver the dog herself.

She didn’t.

After several media reports, Colunga says R-Mani was returned to her Wednesday.

“The lady was rude to my mom but my mom just ignored her and took the dog inside,” Colunga wrote to KTSA. “I’m just happy she is home and safe.”