Stolen Property Recovered

A large amount of property reported stolen from a closed charter school has been recovered. The San Antonio School for Inquiry and Creativity was shut down by the Texas education Agency in August.

Soon afterward, it filed a police report accusing Denise Fritter, the school’s former board president, of stealing the property.

On Wednesday, the school equipment, including computers and guitars, was recovered from a storage unit and placed on a truck headed for Houston, where will be distributed to charter schools damaged by Harvey.