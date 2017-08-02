Stolen Shih Tzu Found, Returned to ACS

By Bill O’Neil

A Shih Tzu stolen from the Animal Care Services shelter last week has ben found and returned.

Security cameras caught the small dog being taken by a woman who fled the shelter with another woman and a small child.

Charges could still be filed based on the outcome of the investigation launched by the San Antonio Police Department.

The six year old dog was brought to Animal Care Services July 20th. He was microchipped to an owner, and has a breed registry in Missouri.

Animal Care Services was unable to reach the dog’s owner. He will be adopted by the person who had filed for him before he was taken.