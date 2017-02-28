Storm Cleanup Almost Complete

Getting closer.

More than a week after severe storms–including five tornadoes–swept through the San Antonio area, the City said the process of removing the leftover debris is now 95% complete.

More than one-hundred volunteers from various groups turned out Saturday to assist with the cleanup efforts in hard hit neighborhoods.

The City said the debris removal will continue through Friday. Those who were impacted should continue to place tree, brush, and bulky debris at the curb of their property. The Bitters Recycling Center will remain open from 8 to 5 seven days per week, at no charge to those affected by the storms.

Those who need to dispose of hazardous household waste should do so at the Culebra Road HHW drop off center, open 8 to 5 Tuesday through Friday, and 8 to Noon Saturday.

Representatives of the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Small Business Administration will be evaluating areas affected by the storms Tuesday.