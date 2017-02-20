Storm Damage Claims Adding Up Across Texas

The clean up from what was a rough start to the week across the San Antonio area–and much of the Lone Star State–just might include filing a claim with your insurance company.

“We’ve heard from customers all the way from Dallas Fort Worth to San Antonio… all the way to the Houston area” State Farm’s Chris Pilcic told KTSA News.

He said those claims began coming in almost immediately in the aftermath of the storms.

“A wide variety of damage… everything… caused by hail, winds, tornado… the damage is varying as well. You may have some missing shingles on the same street as a house that is so badly damaged, you can’t live in it” Pilcic said.

If you do plan to file a claim, Pilcic said there are a few things to remember.

“All of those pictures you’re taking of your property and the damage, hang on to those” Pilcic said. Those pictures just might help tell the story of what happened, and make your case.

He also said you need to keep receipts for any temporary repairs you may need to make to help shore up your home for the time being.

“We don’t encourage permanent repairs until after you talk to your insurer, but if you make those temporary repairs, save those receipts. Document those repairs, typically those are covered under your homeowner’s insurance policy” Pilcic said.