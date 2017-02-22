Storm Recovery Continues in S.A.

It’s a big job in some places–and City Manager Sheryl Sculley spoke to us about the recovery efforts following Sunday night’s powerful storms.

She says the number 1 priority for the city right now is keeping residents safe.

Crews are out working to remove the debris from roads to allow clear passages for emergency vehicles and other motorists. Many traffic signals were ripped down during the storm and work to replace them has been going on since the tornadoes blew through the area.

Sculley says while there hasn’t been much focus on how much it’s going to cost to clean up, they will do a tally of damages in the next few days.

She says since the Mayor declared San Antonio a disaster area, they are able to request funds to help get that impacted area of the city back to normal.