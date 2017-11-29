Stovall Enters Race For Congress

He’s getting in the game.

On Wednesday afternoon Bexar County GOP Chairman Robert Stovall announced he’s running for the Congressional seat being vacated by Lamar Smith.

“I’d been thinking about this for a while and I really started to plan 6 or 8 weeks ago when I heard Lamar may not run again. Once he decided not to I started hearing from friends, family and other business owners who encouraged me to run.”

Stovall is a small business owner and says that experience will help him as he campaigns through the district.

“I know how difficult it is to stay above water at times. The over reaching of the federal government has just encroached and made it very tough for guys like myself and other people, whether your a small or a large business owner, from hiring people and making a profit at that.”

We asked Stovall how he plans to get his message out to the people.

“I’ll be block walking, shaking hands, meeting people and talking about the things they’re concerned about. I want them to know my concerns are the same. Better and more jobs and higher wages. I want to work with President Trump to make that happen because I firmly believe he has a great plan to help us get there.”