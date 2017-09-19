Straus Calls for Removal of Confederate Marker at TX Capitol

By Bill O’Neil

The Speaker of the Texas House has added his voice to those calling for the removal of a Confederate marker in the State Capitol that rejects slavery as an underlying cause of the Civil War.

In a letter to State officials, Joe Straus calls the plaque “blatantly inaccurate,” adding Texans aren’t well served by incorrect information about our history.”

The plaque was installed at the Capitol in 1959. It is one of nearly a dozen Confederate markers around the Texas Capitol.

With his letter, Straus becomes the most prominent Texas Republican to call for the removal of a Confederate marker.