Straus Departure Impacts State Democrats

The unexpected retirement of the leading moderate Republican in Texas politics comes as Democrats struggle to find candidates to fill a statewide 2018 ballot while unwavering conservatives line up big donors and have few rivals.

Republican House Speaker Joe Straus announced his departure just months after he scuttled a “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people.

Texas Democrats grew to embrace the five-term speaker as a check on conservatives but now the stakes surrounding a successor are high since the chances of Democrats or GOP moderates seizing power in 2018 elections are low. The Texas Legislature is scheduled to reconvene in 2019.

 

Related Content

Senate Bill Could Stop Removal of Confederate Monu...
Bexar Elex Boss Stands Up for Troop Email Vote Pro...
Pot Activists Keeping Up Their Push
What’s Next for the “Bathroom Bill?...
School Choice Bill Unveiled in Austin
Marijuana Fight More and More in the Spotlight
Comments