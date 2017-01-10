Straus Sets Priorities for TX House

A humbling honor for San Antonio State Representative Joe Straus–unanimously chosen by his colleagues to return as Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.

“Someone who has many qualities–and whose constituents, the State of Texas, and this House have enjoyed over the years” said State Rep Poncho Narvaez in voicing his support for Straus tor return as Speaker.

A clearly humbled Straus accepted the role–then set out his vision for the work ahead of the Texas Legislature.

“If someone wants to invest in Texas… if they want to bring commerce and opportunity to our State, we should welcome them” Straus said, outlining one of his top priorities–to keep the Lone Star State’s economic engine running smoothly.

The Speaker also said the Legislature should work as a partner with the State’s schools–which continue to face money challenges in many districts.

“Let’s be cautious in our use of taxpayer dollars–but lets also be smart” Straus said.

One of the Speakers clear top priorities is to bring reform to the State’s embattled Child Protective Services.

“Traumatized children should not be sleeping in government office buildings because they have no safe home–and no place else to go” Straus said, adding “This is Texas, and Texas should be better than that.”

In the end, Straus admitted the State faces many challenges right now.

“Some challenges will require more than one session to solve… but now is the time to start” Straus said.

Joe Straus’ opening speech to the Texas House