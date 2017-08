By Elizabeth Ruiz

A Republican state lawmaker from San Antonio would like to see a review of signs and monuments around the state capitol.

A spokesman for Texas House Speaker Joe Straus says he’ll work with a Dallas lawmaker who recently singled out a Confederate plaque as “indefensible on historical grounds.”

The plaque rejects that slavery was the “underlying cause” of the Civil War.

It is one of nearly a dozen Confederate monuments and markers around the Texas Capitol.