Straus Will Not Seek Re-Election

A powerful moderate voice in the country’s largest conservative state, says he won’t seek re-election for his San Antonio-based seat next year.

Joe Straus, the long time Speaker of the Texas House made the surprise announcement on his Facebook page and in an email to supporters.

Straus opposed many of the top conservative priorities championed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Texas Senate. This session was especially contentious as his chamber was instrumental in blocking the “bathroom bill” targeting transgender students.

His current term expires in December 2018, just before the Legislature next convenes.

