Street fight leaves four wounded, two officers injured

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An argument between neighbors turned violent with a fight spilling into the street and two people pulling out guns. Four people were wounded and two officers were injured in the brawl around 11 Wednesday night in the 100 block of Holly Street near SW 19th Street.

A struggle ensued when police arrested 22-year-old Abelardo Garcia III, and two officers suffered minor injuries. They were transported to a hospital.

The four shooting victims include three family members –a man, his wife and their son. The father and son were reported in critical condition.

Garcia is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.