Battle of Flowers today and that means some downtown streets are going to be closed.

Broadway, from E. Grayson to W. Martin, will be closed until 4:30 this afternoon.

Those same streets will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m tomorrow for the Fiesta Flambeau parade.

Highway exits getting into downtown are going to be closed for the parades as well.

Commerce at I-37/281 North

Commerce at I-37/281 South

Josephine at 281 South

Broadway at I-35/281