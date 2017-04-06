U.S. Strikes on Syria

BREAKING NEWS: The U.S. launched cruise missiles against a Syrian regime target in retaliation for a chemcial attack.

After changing his position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad staying in power earlier Thursday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson briefed President Trump on military options in Syria. In an impromptu press conference, Tillerson said of Assad, “It will seem that there would be no role for him to govern the Syrian people.” When asked about a possibility of removing Assad, Tillerson replied “Those steps are underway.”

