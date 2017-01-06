Strong 2017 Housing Forecast for S.A.

After what was a banner year for the Alamo City’s housing market in 2016–what might lie ahead over the next twelve months?

In a word, the experts will tell you the future looks bright.

“Right now it’s a hot market pretty much everywhere” San Antonio Board of Realtors President Angela Shields told KTSA News, looking ahead over the next year–while reflecting back on what was a strong year.

Shields said that strength can be seen in commercial, farming, residential sectors–even the rental market is hot right now.

“In 2016, we had 27,059 sales as of November” Shields said.

She’s not too concerned about the possibility rising interest rates might put a damper on the market–but said it will likely be market that leans the favor of sellers for a while, thanks to continuing low inventories of homes.

“It’s really important for buyers if they see something they are interested in they definitely want to take advantage of jumping on those properties” Shields said.