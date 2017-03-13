Strong Feb for S.A. Housing Market

Yet another big month for the San Antonio housing market in February.

“The average sales price for the single family home is $234,040” San Antonio Board of Realtors President and CEO Angela Shields told KTSA News in detailing the February numbers that show a three-percent increase in the average price over the same time one year ago.

While average and median prices continue to climb, Shields insisted there is something in the market for most everyone who may be looking to buy.

“49.49% of our sales prices are still below $199,000…. which still makes San Antonio a very affordable place to live” Shields said.

On the other hand though, Shields said what is coming to market typically isn’t staying there for very long.

“When you do find something that you are interested in buying, you definitely want to move pretty quick because things are moving very fast in San Antonio” Shields said.