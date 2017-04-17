Strong First Quarter for S.A. Housing Market

A big start to the year for the San Antonio housing market.

New figures show total sales, average and median price all increased solidly over the first quarter of 2016.

In fact, the average price of a home in San Antonio right now stands at just over $240,000.

“That’s a 5% increase over the first quarter of last year” San Antonio Board of Realtors Chair Yvette Allen told KTSA News, adding “We basically had a 3% increase in the first quarter of total sales.

While prices continue to climb, Allen said folks really aren’t getting priced out of getting a home.

“We continue to see the most popular price point is under $199,000–that’s about 50% of our market” Allen said.

However, she does caution the market is a seller’s one right now–so you’ll have to be prepared to act fast if your shopping for a home.

“If you find a house that you absolutely love, you really can’t go home and sleep on it and call your realtor the next day… you have to be prepared to make an offer” Allen said.