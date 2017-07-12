Strong June Caps Off Strong First Half of 2017 for S.A. Housing Mkt

By Bill O’Neil

Temperatures are heating up with summer–and the San Antonio housing market remains hot.

Growing prices combined with a lower supply of homes doesn’t seem to have slowed the market, which saw more than 3,000 homes sold last month.

“That’s a 4% increase over this time last year. Days on market continue to stay low at 60 days” San Antonio Board of Realtors Chair Yvette Allen told KTSA News.

While average and median prices climbed by 5% over June of last year, Allen said there is something to be found on the market for just about every buyer who might be looking.

“52% of the homes that are being sold are between $200,000 and $499,000” Allen said, also pointing out that inventories did tick up a bit in June.

“It’s not necessarily just one particular price range. We’re seeing affordable housing in the $100,000… all the way up” Allen added.

All in all, the numbers for the first half of the year mirror the market’s performance in June–with average and median prices each climbing by 5%. Total sales are also up by 4% over the first six months of 2016.